Dart Group (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, approximately 8,959 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dart Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

