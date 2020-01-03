Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Buys $168,390.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 2,745,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,590. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

