Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.