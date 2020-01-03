Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 5.5%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 776,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 938,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $133,790 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

