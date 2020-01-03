Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 5.5%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 776,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 938,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
