Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 147,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,700. Cutera has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $509.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.