CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 1.2%

CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

