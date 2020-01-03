CSL (ASX:CSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.35

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.35 and traded as high as $278.57. CSL shares last traded at $275.04, with a volume of 378,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$278.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$241.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.08.

CSL Company Profile (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

