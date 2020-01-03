Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $4,183.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

