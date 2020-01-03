CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 103,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.
CRH Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
