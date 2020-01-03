CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 103,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CRH Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of CRH Medical worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

