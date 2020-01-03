Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Up 10.8%

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), 66,166 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14,972% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

