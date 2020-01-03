CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.36

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 102886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.