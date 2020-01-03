CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $3.58. CPPGroup shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 26,050 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on CPPGroup from GBX 8.30 ($0.11) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and a P/E ratio of -36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.