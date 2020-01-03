Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 5%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.50 and last traded at $153.57, 1,594,784 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,411,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $191,051.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $188,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,529 shares of company stock worth $42,031,935. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

