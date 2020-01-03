Counterparty (XCP) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Counterparty has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $469.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00021327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.03020195 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00588305 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,396 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

