Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consol Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Consol Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consol Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 142,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 416,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,295. The company has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

