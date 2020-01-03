Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.19 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

