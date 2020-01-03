Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Trading Up 1.7%

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMLEF shares. TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

