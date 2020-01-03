Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $21.60 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.