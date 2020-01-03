Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$106.11.
Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$113.39. 33,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,507. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$66.15 and a twelve month high of C$120.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
