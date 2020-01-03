Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$106.11.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$113.39. 33,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,507. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$66.15 and a twelve month high of C$120.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.35.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

