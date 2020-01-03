Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post $21.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $16.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $70.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 306,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $937.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of -0.01. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

