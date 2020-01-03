Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Up 8%

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) shares shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 113,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 40,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

