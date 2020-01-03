Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) shares rose 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 675,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,000,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

CVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.