Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Trading Down 0.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, approximately 1,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

About Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

