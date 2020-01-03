Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $901.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. Despite its share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, the company’s viable business strategy bodes well. For 2019, management expects comps to grow in high-single digit. Earnings estimates for current quarter and 2020 have also witnessed upward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism regarding the stock. However, high costs and intense competition are concerning. Also, high costs of operations is an added concern for Chipotle.”

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.03.

CMG traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $865.69. 234,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $438.08 and a one year high of $859.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.