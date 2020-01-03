China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.95.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 400.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

