CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Down 4.7%

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.99), 58,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 173,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($2.08).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.24.

About CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

