Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

Get Catasys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Catasys in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Catasys by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Catasys by 257.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Catasys in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catasys in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catasys (CATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.