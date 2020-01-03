Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 9.6%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.75, 17,981 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 110,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPST. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.