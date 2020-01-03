Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $38.15. Capri shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 3,771,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Get Capri alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 3,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.