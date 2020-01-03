Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $38.15. Capri shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 3,771,000 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 3,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
