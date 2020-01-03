Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

