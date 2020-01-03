Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading 3% Higher

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)’s share price traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36, 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

