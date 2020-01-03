Bulwark One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market cap of $172,819.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

