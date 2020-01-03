Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

