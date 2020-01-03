Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,250.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and last traded at GBX 2,195 ($28.87), with a volume of 5077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($26.97).

BRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

The company has a market cap of $343.86 million and a P/E ratio of 52.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,936.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,943.21.

In other news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

