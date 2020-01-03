Brokerages Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) PT at $110.58

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 1,306,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

