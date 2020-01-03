Brokerages Set Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$110.50

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$103.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$101.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 62.62. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$66.79 and a twelve month high of C$109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.