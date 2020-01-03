Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.57 Million

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce sales of $100.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $387.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 million to $389.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $421.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.05 million to $439.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. 401,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,351. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 666,059 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

