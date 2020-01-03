Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report $8.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 105,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

