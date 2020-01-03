Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.92 billion. First Solar posted sales of $691.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 273.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after purchasing an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 163.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,741. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. First Solar has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

