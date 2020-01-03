Brokerages Expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.69 Million

Analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will post $43.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.63 million and the lowest is $42.74 million. Emerald Expositions Events posted sales of $57.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year sales of $359.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.74 million to $360.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $360.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.85 million to $363.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $756.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.