Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Discovery Communications by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 39.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

