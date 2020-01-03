Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $2.87. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,853. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $394,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

