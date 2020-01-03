Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

VYGR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 488,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

