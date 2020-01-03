Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology also reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $11.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,462. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,533 shares of company stock worth $28,873,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

