Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $453.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $456.58 million. Lumentum reported sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $900,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

