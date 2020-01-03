Brokerages Anticipate Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie cut FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 244,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,193. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

