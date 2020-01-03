Brokerages Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will post sales of $95.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $84.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $340.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $341.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $387.63 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $124,222.42. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,309,939.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,084,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,902. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 349,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,042. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

