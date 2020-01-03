Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

EAT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 29,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,811. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

