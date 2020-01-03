BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0010

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $750,884.00 and $35,292.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00185959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.01403019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,083 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

