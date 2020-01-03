BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.00

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.